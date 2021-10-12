Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

