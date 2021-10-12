Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce sales of $105.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $391.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $405.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,198.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,324.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $439.05 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

