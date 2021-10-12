The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.