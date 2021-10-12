The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Gilbert Jackson Sells 20,353 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

ALU traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). 2,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76).

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.