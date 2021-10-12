The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,733,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of The AZEK worth $413,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

