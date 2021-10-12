The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,129 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $122,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.