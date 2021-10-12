The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,858.24

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,858.24 ($102.67) and traded as low as GBX 4,182 ($54.64). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,185 ($54.68), with a volume of 245,002 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,655.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,858.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

