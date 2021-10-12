The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of PLCE stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,099. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
