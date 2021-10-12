The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,099. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.