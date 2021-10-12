The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 58.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.