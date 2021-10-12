The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

