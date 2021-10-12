The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $336.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

