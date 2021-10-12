The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.51% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,066,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

