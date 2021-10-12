The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $364,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

