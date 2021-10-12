The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,900 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.