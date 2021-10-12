The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,135 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of MAG Silver worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.83 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.