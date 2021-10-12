The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $221.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $204.67 and last traded at $204.30, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.76.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

