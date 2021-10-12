The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $302,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

