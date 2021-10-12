The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $629.68 million and $103.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00111513 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00700381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 373.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

