The Unite Group’s (UTG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday.

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.74) on Friday. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,928.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

