The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

