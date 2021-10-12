Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.