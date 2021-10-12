TheStreet Downgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to C+

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.