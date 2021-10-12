Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $44.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00403058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

