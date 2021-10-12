THG (LON:THG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $376.00

THG Plc (LON:THG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 376.80 ($4.92), with a volume of 2496465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.80 ($5.71).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Barclays reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 605.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Iain McDonald acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

