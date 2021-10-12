Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 451,142 shares.The stock last traded at $114.72 and had previously closed at $114.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

