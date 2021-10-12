Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

