Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TLRY opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. Tilray has a one year low of C$13.04 and a one year high of C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

