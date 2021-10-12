TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.00.

Shares of X traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$132.05. 50,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,933. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$138.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

