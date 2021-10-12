TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.00.
Shares of X traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$132.05. 50,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,933. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$138.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
