TON Token (TON) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, TON Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a market capitalization of $563,799.96 and approximately $65,539.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TON Token

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

