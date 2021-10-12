TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.85. TORM shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 270 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

