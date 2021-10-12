Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 20,795 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.