Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

