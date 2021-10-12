Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 220.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,801 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

