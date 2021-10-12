Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.97 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,840.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,061.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,954.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

