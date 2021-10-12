Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 7,500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dover worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $64,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

DOV opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.