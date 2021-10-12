Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 44.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $733,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,459.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29,186.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,791.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,593.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

