Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.75. 114,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

