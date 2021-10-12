Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,164 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIH stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 30,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,793. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

