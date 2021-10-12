Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.66. 465,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.