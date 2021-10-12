Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.34 on Tuesday, hitting $280.09. 159,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,389. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $198,010,919 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

