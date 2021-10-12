Toroso Investments LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. The stock had a trading volume of 651,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $442.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

