Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,662% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

