Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Cap of $12.96 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $90,936.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

