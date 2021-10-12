Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Reaches $87.11 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $87.11 million and $10.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.68 or 1.00023580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.62 or 0.00501523 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,610,044 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

