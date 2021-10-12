TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, an increase of 1,350.3% from the September 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.