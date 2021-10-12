Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,381.09

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Transcodium has a market cap of $146,381.09 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00215474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00094050 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

