Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $$25.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. Traton has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

