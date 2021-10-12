Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of TBABF stock remained flat at $$22.75 on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.