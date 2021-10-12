Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

