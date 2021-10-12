Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 9,145 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

